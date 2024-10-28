The Zimbabwe Republic Police is Harare are investigating a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on 27/10/24 at around 1900 hours along Kirkman Road near intersection of Monavale Road.

A man who was standing by the roadside waiting for transport was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident.

The victim sustained multiple injuries before being taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.