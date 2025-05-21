The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of murder in which Chidamoyo Tsingano (67) was stabbed once with a knife in the chest by an unknown suspect after he had tried to rescue a woman who was being attacked by an unknown assailant.

The incident took place at an open space in Kuwadzana 8, Harare, on 19/05/25 at around 2100 hours.

The victim died at the scene.

In another case of murder which occurred at Daniso Village, Chiweshe, the body of Tatenda Nyamhandu (27) was found dumped in a well with a deep cut on the head and bruises on the arms, on 18/05/25.

In yet another case 18/05/25, ZRP Lupane arrested Sibongiseni Mfanaso Mpofu (28) in connection with a case of attempted murder in which he allegedly struck Christine Ncube (72) with an axe on the head.

The suspect then poured paraffin on the complainant before setting her on fire.

The suspect had reportedly accused the victim of bewitching him.

Christine Ncube sustained severe burns and was rescued by other villagers.

She was referred to St Luke’s Hospital where she was further transferred to Mpilo Hospital.

