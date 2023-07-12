A 25 year-old Kwekwe man died following an assault by his girlfriend’s neighbours who mistook him for a thief.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, yesterday confirmed the incident which occurred last Saturday.

According to Mahoko, the man had visited his girlfriend in Mbizo and found her away.

He enquired from neighbours about her whereabouts, but they assaulted him after suspecting him to be a thief.

“On July 2, 2023, Sylvester Ncube visited his girlfriend who stays in Mbizo, Kwekwe,” Mahoko said.

“He knocked on her door but there was no response. He went to a neighbouring house and again knocked, but the occupant of the house Phillip Luthuli (22) came out and teamed with one Shepherd Mafukidze and allegedly assaulted Ncube with a sjambok and an unknown object all over the body after suspecting him to be a thief.”

He said on July 7, Ncube complained of pain in his ribs and disclosed the assault to his friends.

On July 8, Ncube was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital after his condition deteriorated, but he died on the same day.

-Newsday