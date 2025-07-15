A 38-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to have unprotected sex with his ex-girlfriend in Highfield on Saturday.

Linos Gapanga was shocked to see his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Chizanga Chakanyuka, 26, entering his house in Glen View 7.

She was accompanied by five unidentified men.

The five men kidnapped him claiming he had raped and impregnated Amanda.

They forced him into their black BMW, registration number ACD 9485, while Amanda and others followed behind in a Ford Ranger, registration number ADG 3211.

The two cars were driven to Machipisa Pink Lodge in Engineering, Highfield.

Upon their arrival, Amanda was reported to have entered into a room inside the lodge.

Three men assaulted Linos and force marched him into the same room Amanda had entered.

They ordered him to have sexual intercourse with her without protection, claiming they wanted to remove some rituals.

After the sex act, they searched him and stole his wallet, which had US$142, and some bank cards.

They left him inside the room and drove away.

Amanda was later arrested.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police arrested a woman in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case in Highfield.

“The case involves ex-lovers and five other men.

“The complainant sustained a swollen face, rib pains and complained of a headache and was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.

“Investigations are continuing,” said Insp Chakanza.

The Herald