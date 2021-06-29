The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) warns members of the public against making false reports to the Police.

This follows the arrest of a Harare man (34) who stage-managed an armed robbery alleging that he had been robbed of US$36 612 and reported the case at ZRP Bulawayo central, on 23/06/21.

The police said after investigations, it was later established that the suspect made a false report to evade paying a debt.

Meanwhile the suspect has since appeared before Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrate court and was convicted to 6 months imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of ZWL$10 000.

On another identical matter, on 25 June 2021, police in Lupane arrested 3 men in connection with a robbery case which occurred at Ndwawanga business centre, Inyathi, where 4 suspects who were armed with machetes and logs attacked the complainant and stole US$ 200, Itel phone and other valuables.

The complainant later identified one of the suspects and alerted the Police leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

Police have since launched a manhunt on the remaining suspect.

