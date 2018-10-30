Man jailed 13 years for stalking Mnangagwa while armed with a deadly weapon

MASQUERADING as a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative and stalking President Mnangagwa for unclear reasons while armed has earned self-styled prophet Gathry Chiredzero (popularly known as Madzibaba Gathry) an effective 12 and half years in prison, according to a state run publication The Herald.

Chiredzero, who approached the podium as the President was speaking at the renaming of King George VI Barracks to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks with a loaded gun, was sentenced to 16 years in prison with 3 and half suspended for 5 years on condition that he won’t commit a similar offence.

Chiredzero (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Esteri Chivasa who found him guilty of 5 counts of possession of offensive weapons at public gatherings, forgery, impersonating a public official, possession of articles for criminal use and driving without a license.

Ms Chivasa said there was overwhelming evidence against Chiredzero on all counts and that the fake articles that he possessed proved that he intentionally had them for criminal use.