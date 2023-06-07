A MAN stoned a pedestrian in the Harare CBD leaving him battling for his life.

Gerald Zhuwawo was hauled to court yesterday charged with assault.

Zhuwawo was denied bail and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Allegations are that on Sunday, the complainant was walking in town along Nelson Mandela Avenue while Zhuwawo was standing on the pavement.

Zhuwawo picked up a stone and threw it at the complainant and missed.

He allegedly picked up another stone and struck the complainant on the forehead.

The complainant fell and started bleeding profusely.

A Good Samaritan, Tichaona Mtisi, checked on the complainant before rushing to make a police report.

He then helped the police apprehend Zhuwawo.

The complainant was rushed to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

His condition is said to be critical.

The motive behind the attack is not yet to be known.