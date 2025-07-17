Police in Mtopo are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a yet to be identified male adult who was found lying lifeless in a bushy area near Yakutsi Marketing Mine on 14/07/2025.

The victim’s body was at an advance state of decomposition with some bruises on the limbs, missing right hand thumb and fore-finger and had no skin on the head.

The victim was wearing a blue work suit jacket, black short and blue trousers.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews