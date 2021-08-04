Police have announced the death of a 45-year old Harare man who perished in a hit-and-run road accident along Beatrice Road in the capital, Harare.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the driver of the vehicle escaped from the accident scene after commiting the crime.
“The ZRP warns motorists against hit and run accidents. On, 02/08/21 at around 0500hrs, a man 45 was hit by an unknown motorist at Skyline Tollgate along Beatrice Rd. The victim died on the spot and the driver did not stop,” said the ZRP in a statement posted on Twitter.