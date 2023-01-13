The verdicts could not be reported until jurors concluded considering the remaining two counts, after they were given a majority direction by Judge Steven Everett, meaning he would accept a 10-1 majority on any verdict.

Mendy, of Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, had denied all charges. He has been suspended without pay by Manchester City since first being charged in September of 2021.

After the jury was discharged Matthew Conway, representing the prosecution, said that they would be seeking a retrial on the two counts the jury could not reach verdicts on.

In a statement, Man City said: “Manchester City FC notes the verdict from Chester Crown Court today, where a jury has found Benjamin Mendy not guilty of seven charges. The jury is hung on two charges and the trial is now over.

“Given there are open matters related to this case, the Club is not in a position to comment further at this time.”