A 40-YEAR-OLD Concession man is in trouble after he attempted to rape a girl who owed her US$7.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates yesterday where Wallace Jere pleaded not guilty to an attempted rape charge before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

Mangoti remanded him in custody to today for trial.

Prosecutor led by Moses Kuimba alleged on September 25 the complainant (29) was sent to give Jere sadza as he was building a house for the complainant’s stepfather.

The complainant owed Jere US$7 and he demanded sex from her but she refused.

He then tipped her down and tried to rape her.

The complainant shouted for help and some herdboy came to her rescue leading to the arrest of Jere. -Bulawayo 24

