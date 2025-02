The Zimbabwe Republic Police has apprehended a suspect in connection with several cases of theft of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) copper cables in Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central.

The suspect is linked to eight incidents which occurred in Ruwa, Erasmus Park, Mount Hampden, Mazowe and Bindura.

The Police arrested the suspect at Arcturus Mine, where he was caught severing and removing seven meters of armoured cable.

More details to follow…