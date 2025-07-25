On 19/07/25, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Gokwe arrested Elphas Machingambi (38) in connection with a case of stock theft, in which he stole an ox at Hogo Village grazing lands.

The suspect was apprehended while attempting to sell the beast at an abattoir in Gokwe.

The suspect has since appeared before the Gokwe Magistrate Court, where he was convicted and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

In other news, police is investigating a case of exposing an infant, in which a newborn baby boy was found covered with tree branches near Khami Prison Complex, Bulawayo, on 24/07/25.

The baby was referred to Mpilo Hospital for further medical attention.