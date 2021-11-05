A 25 year-old man from the Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested after he was found in possession of a protected animal trophy, a pangolin skin worth US$5000.

The suspect has been identified as Thobelani Bhebhe.

“On the 3rd of November 2021 at around 1200 hours police received information to the effect that there was an accused person who was in possession of pangolin skin at Amakhosi service station, along Victoria falls road, Bulawayo.

“Acting upon the information, the detectives arrested the accused person at the service station leading to the recovery of one pangolin skin from a black satchel,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.