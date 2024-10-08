The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has taken note of a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a man is seen brutally assaulting a male juvenile.

The ZRP confirms that Noel Muzenda (39) was arrested on 07/10/24 in Eastview, Harare, in connection with the case.

The Police saluted members of the public for providing useful information.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe welcomed the arrest having flagged down the assault earlier on.

“This man’s name is Noel Mzenda, and he lives in Eastview Phase 6, opposite Atlantic Academy. Please help us by reporting this to the relevant authorities who handle child abuse cases.

This man beats his children with anything he gets his hands on—today he started with a rubber object and then used bricks, followed by wire.

“At one point, he even began choking the child and twisting their arms. The child’s “crime” was that they were accused of being late in returning home after playing in the street.

“We, as a committee, tried to intervene, but our efforts were in vain because he claims to be the child of a war veteran and says he has high-level connections with people in authority.

“Please, we are pleading for assistance. We are unable to coexist peacefully with this man because of the abusive behavior he inflicts on his family,” said Crime Watch Zimbabwe.

Zwnews