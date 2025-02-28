The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic fire incident which occurred at a house in Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza on 26/02/25.

A man (73) was burnt beyond recognition after the house he was in caught fire.

The blaze also destroyed property which was in the house and shattered window panes.

According to police investigations are in progress to determine the cause of fire.

In other news, police in Mabvuku have arrested a suspected mental patient, Blessing Fungai Kamwe (42) for a case of murder which occurred at a house along 10th Close, Sunningdale 2, Harare on 26/02/25.

The suspect hit the victim, Samson Mukonda (92) with a galvanised water pipe several times all over the body for unknown reasons.

The victim died upon admission at a hospital in Harare.

