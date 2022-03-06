The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo have arrested Ignatius Sounds Mudzudzu (55) for theft of a motor vehicle case which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 04/03/22 at about 1000 hours.

The suspect was intercepted by the Police while driving the stolen Mazda B1600 vehicle, installed with a car tracking system, at Crocodile area in Esigodini. A container of Glue Devil spray paint which he used to deface the company’s vehicle logo was recovered in the vehicle.

Further investigations linked the suspect to two more cases which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 07/02/22 and 20/02/22, in which he allegedly stole two vehicles and sold them in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo is also investigating a hit run incident in which a 11 year old male juvenile was hit by an unknown motorist who was driving an unidentified vehicle, while going to school.

The accident took place on 04 March 2022 at about 0700 hours, along Rangemore road near Maqhawe.

The victim sustained a fractured leg and bruises on the right leg and was referred to Mpilo Hospital for treatment.

The ZRP urges motorists to be responsible and exercise extreme caution especially when driving along roads with school crossing points.

Zwnews