The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may assist to locate Garikai Mashinga (53) who went missing on 11/12/24 at around 0200 hours at a house in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

The missing person had complained of stomach pains and left his residence to relieve himself.

His wife later followed him and discovered that he never went into the toilet.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder which occurred at a bushy area along Jason Moyo Road, Eastview on 23/04/25.

A yet to be identified woman was found dead with stab wounds all over the body after being attacked by unknown suspects.

In yet other news police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Prince Ncube (27) who is being sought in connection with the murder of his brother, Pardon Ncube (30) which occurred on 23/04/25 at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre, Mufakose.

