Police in Harare have arrested Munyaradzi Tichafara (22) and Wisdom Sithole (23) in connection with a case of murder in which Takaidza Mugwagwa (44) died after being attacked with an unknown object all over the body on 12/10/24 at Longchen Plazza, Belvedere.

The victim had allegedly made a joke which offended the suspects, resulting in a physical confrontation that ended fatal.

Murder cases have been a cause for concern for the law enforcement agencies.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members of the public to value the sanctity of life and resolve differences amicably.