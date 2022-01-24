Zimbabwe Republic Police in Norton have recorded a case of carjacking in which a 40 year old man lost an unregistered new shape Honda Fit vehicle (red in colour), US$10 cash and two cell phones after he was attacked by two unknown male suspects.

As stated by police, the incident happened on 22 January 2022.

The man had offered them a lift at Dzivarasekwa turn-off, Harare on the pretext that they were going to Norton.

The police say investigations are underway.

In an unrelated matter, police are investigating a murder case which occurred at Derino 21 Mine, Shurugwi on 21/01/22 at about 2000 hours, where two unknown artisanal miners had a misunderstanding after gambling.

One of the artisanal miners drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice on the left side ribs and on the left shoulder before disappearing in the darkness. The victim died on the spot.

Zwnews