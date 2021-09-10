Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Clifford Phiri (38) who is wanted for a case of murder which occurred on 28 September 2021 at Woodcroft Farm, Nyamandlovu.

The suspect assaulted the victim (20) to death with sticks, after accusing her of infidelity and dumped the body in a disused well.

The body of the victim was retrieved from the well on 09 September 2021 by the Police.

In an unrelated matter, police in Beitbridge are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on 08 September 2021 Chabili Village.

Two suspects attacked a tuck shop owner and stole ZAR 9800 cash.

Zwnews