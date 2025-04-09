The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is probing a case of robbery which occurred in Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge on 06/04/25 where a 34-year-old man was robbed of US$71 120-00 company money which was meant to be delivered to the company’s agent in Harare.

The complainant was attacked by an unidentified suspect who was armed with a pistol.

The suspect fired one shot while demanding cash and was handed a bag which contained the money.

In other news, ZRP is investigating a case of murder in which the body of a 30-year-old woman was found in Nyakapupu, Guruve, on 06/04/25.

The body had visible injuries including bruises on the knees, blood clots on the nose and a copper wire tied around the neck.

The victim’s skirt was pulled up and pants were found approximately three meters away from the body.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews