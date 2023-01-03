Police in Guyu yesterday arrested Silas Sibanda (33) and a male juvenile (17) for robbery in which the complainant (35), who was driving a scotch cart, was attacked before ZAR 2000 and the scotch cart were stolen on 01/01/22 near Sukwi Business Centre.

The arrest led to the recovery the stolen scotch cart. The suspects were armed with a pistol.

Police say the other suspect, Lovemore Sibanda is on the run.

Meanwhile, police in Maphisa are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 02/01/23 at Stella City Mine, where Bheka Moyo (24) was attacked to death, while safeguarding gold ore at the mine, by six unknown assailants.

In yet other news, police in Beitbridge are investigating a murder case in which Livious Chauke (17) died after he was hit by a cement brick on the head before being pushed to the ground by Justice Ndou (21) following an argument over an undisclosed issue during New Year’s holiday celebrations at Dite Business Centre on 02/01/23.

The police say the suspect is on the run and is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

