Tafadzwa Janyure Zimirenyika (29) of Ngundu has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies, rape and murder cases committed in and around Masvingo since 2023.

Investigations by the police have so far linked the suspect to 203 cases of robbery, kidnapping, rape, theft of a motor vehicle, and malicious damage to property committed in Mwenezi, Ngundu, Renco, Muchakata, Zaka, and surrounding areas.

The cases include a murder case in which he allegedly struck Jacob Museva with a mattock on 06/06/25 after the victim had tried to rescue a robbery victim at Lundi Business Centre, Mwenezi.

The suspect has since appeared in court for initial remand and was remanded in custody until 04/07/25.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will keep the public updated on the progress of this case.

Zwnews