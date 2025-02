The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Tsholotsho are investigating a fatal road accident that occurred along an unnamed road at Mazibulala Line area on 09/02/25.

A 23-year-old man was run over by a donkey-drawn scotch cart and died on the spot.

The scotch cart did not stop after the accident.

In other news, ZRP Triangle arrested Courage Mashiri (34) and Caronelfeld Mashiri (27) for a case of murder in which the two suspects allegedly killed Clemence Masaka Gwaure (82) over a land dispute.

Zwnews