Police in Marimba arrested Nyasha Bandawe (22) in connection with murder and attempted murder cases in which he allegedly killed his mother, Hilda Drawu (59), following a misunderstanding.

The suspect stabbed the victim several times on the neck with a kitchen knife before hiding the body under the bed and locking the bedroom door.

He then took a screwdriver and went on to stab his 5-year-old niece several times on the neck before fleeing.

The injured minor was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.

Zwnews