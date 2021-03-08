MDC-Alliance officials Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri are back at Harare Magistrates Court, awaiting the handing down of a ruling on their bail applications.

The trio spent the weekend in prison after they were arrested last Friday.

Meanwhile, they will have to wait long in courtroom 18 at Harare Magistrates Court as the ruling on their bail application is said not to be ready.

Apparently, their lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu has told the Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro that the State is deliberately trying to create a pattern of offences against the three.

Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, lambasted prosecutor Michael Reza asking him why the State has not set down for trial the matters for the trio on which they were arrested in 2020 on various charges. They have been arrested several times since 2020, but have not yet been “tried”.

Bamu recently told Muchuchuti-Guwuriro that his clients were manhandled & fondled by police members at Harare central police station upon arrest & asked that this should be investigated & remedial action taken.

He added that his clients were treated in an inhumane and degrading manner and were targeted for arrest as part of persecuting them.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested and charged with sec 5(3)(a) of SI 200/2020 as read with SI 42/2021 on Prohibition of gatherings (Partakes or convenes a gathering) linked to Presser in solidarity with Makomborero Haruzivishe, while Marova was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

