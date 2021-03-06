Movement Democratic Change-Alliance leaders, Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri are expected to appear in court this morning, following their arrest few days ago.

They are charged with sec 5(3)(a) of SI 200/2020 as read with SI 42/2021 on Prohibition of gatherings (Partakes or convenes a gathering) linked to Presser in solidarity with Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Meanwhile, according to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) director, Rose Hanzi, when they were arrested they had gone to fulfill reporting conditions stipulated in pending cases.

She also said lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku appeared at Harare Central with duo, and advised the police to arrest him too, since he was at same, presser that has now led to Mamombe and Chimbiri, but police officers refused to arrest him saying they did not have instructions to that effect.

Writing on her Twitter handle, Hanzi said:

“I am reliably informed that @ProfMadhuku appeared at Hre Central with duo, he advised @PoliceZimbabwe to arrest him too, since he was at same, presser that has now led to @JoanaMamombe and @ceechimbiri2. Officers refused to arrest, saying they did not have instructions to arrest him.”

Meanwhile, Chimbiri and Mamombe have been in and out of prison on what analysts call trumped up allegations.

At one point they were arrested for allegedly faking abduction by suspected state agents, with the government denying the allegations, saying they wanted to tarnish the its good image.

