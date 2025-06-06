Mambo Dhuterere and his wife have collected the promised US$150,000 from flamboyant business person Wicknell Chivayo.

The flamboyant businessman recently urged gospel musician Dhuterere’s to reunite with his wife, Mai Dhuterere, and to lead by example for the sake of their children and the church community that looks up to them.

In a passionate and emotionally charged message posted on his verified social media account, Chivayo poured out his heart — praising the couple’s contribution to gospel music and making an emotional plea for reconciliation.

“She has stood by you from Day 1, contributed to your music and mission, and I recognise her as an integral part of your success,” Chivayo wrote.

“From the depths of my heart, I urge you to find your way back to each other in full love and unity… for the sake of your beautiful children… and for the sake of the Kingdom of God, which is glorified when you stand together as a family.”

“Mai Dhuterere deserves our respect”

Chivayo didn’t just offer words — he backed them up with grand gestures. He revealed that both Mambo Dhuterere and his wife were being rewarded with brand-new white Toyota Fortuners — fully paid for — and a whopping USD $150,000 in total.

“Both your brand spanking new white Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD6 are ready for collection. In addition, both of you please spare time and come and see me TOGETHER and collect USD $50,000 for you Mambo Dhuterere, and USD $100,000 for you Amai Dhuterere,” he stated.

He then explained why the car had not come earlier for the gospel star:

“I only held back from giving you a car because you had publicly stated that you were not eager to get a car from me as you had many others. I simply respected your position then,” said Chivayo.

Chivayo’s heartfelt post came after explosive reports that Mambo Dhuterere left his heavily pregnant wife, Dorcas Vambe, who is widely known as Mai Dhuterere.

She is currently battling fraud charges in court over a US$16,000 botched Toyota Hilux deal that allegedly involved her and her brother.

The couple, once hailed as gospel’s power duo, has reportedly been living apart. Sources close to the family claim the singer started behaving coldly after learning of his wife’s pregnancy with their fifth child.

According to reports, Dhuterere packed up, grabbed his travel documents, and disappeared without a word.

A close family source told H-Metro:

“He accused her of bringing bad luck — even blaming her for why he didn’t get a car from Chivayo. Now their eldest child is being dragged into this and it’s unfair.”

The same insider also revealed that Mambo Dhuterere had initially adopted one of Mai Dhuterere’s children from a previous relationship, but his attitude has since “completely changed.”

“Be the example” – Chivayo’s heartfelt appeal Chivayo, who has publicly spoken about the breakdown of his own marriage, shared personal reflections, stating:

“Even though my marriage is now irretrievably broken down, I support and respect the mother of my children. We cooperate for the sake of our two most amazing children. That’s what mature co-parenting requires.”