In a sensational revelation, the controversial gossip commentator Tatelicious has ignited a storm of controversy by accusing gospel singer Mambo Dhuterere of engaging in an extramarital affair and impregnating another woman.Tatelicious, known for her unfiltered approach, aired the private issues of Mambo Dhuterere and his wife, laying bare their marital problems.

According to Tatelicious, Mambo Dhuterere had an affair with another woman from their church, resulting in an alleged pregnancy. Not stopping there, she also asserts that Mambo Dhuterere has been involved with two other women outside his marriage. Shockingly, Tatelicious even shared images of the individuals she claims are Mambo Dhuterere’s alleged romantic interests on her Facebook account.

Additionally, she alleges that Mai Dhuterere, Mambo Dhuterere’s wife, was involved in a physical altercation with one of her husband’s purported pregnant love interests at a car wash in Waterfalls. In retaliation, Mambo Dhuterere is alleged to have assaulted his wife at the same location, prompting her to leave for Botswana, bag in hand.

Tatelicious Criticizes Mai Dhuterere for Leaving Her Husband, Mambo Dhuterere

Tatelicious did not mince words in her criticism of Mai Dhuterere for her decision to depart from her husband due to his alleged infidelity and involvement in an extramarital affair.

Taking to her Facebook account, Tatelicious argued that Mai Dhuterere should have remained with her husband, despite his transgressions, including cheating and impregnating another woman.