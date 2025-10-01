Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm‚ unlawful possession of ammunition‚ discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, and reckless endangerment of people or property.

A pre-sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 23, 2026.

Judgement was handed down after a three-day recap of testimonies by Magistrate Twanet Olivier in East London.

Malema’s former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, was found not guilty.

The two men were accused of firing a rifle at a 2018 rally in Mdantsane and charged with violating the Firearms Control Act.

Malema had claimed the gun was a toy