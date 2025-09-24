Malawi’s president Lazarus Chakwera has conceded defeat following last Tuesday’s general elections hours before the country’s electoral body officially announced the poll results, with former President Arthur Peter Mutharika said to enjoy a commanding lead.

In a Wednesday televised address to the nation, an emotional Lazarus Chakwera said, despite “some anomalies, the electoral process was very free and transparent.”

“I have therefore conceded defeat and I have called President-elect Arthur Peter Mutharika to congratulate and wish him well on his victory,” said Chakwera, adding that his rival is too far ahead in the vote for him to close the gap.

“I commend the Malawi Electoral Commission for being transparency in the management of the electoral process. This level of professionalism has to be maintained for the sake of our democracy,” he said.

The former evangelical pastor appealed for calm amonmer his supporters after the poll results were announced. The official results for the East African country are set to be announced later this afternoon.

As the country awaits the results, businesses have been closed in major towns and cities as part of security measures.

On Tuesday evening, courts rejected Chakwera’s request for an injunction to stop the electoral body from announcing the results.

Over the last two days, his supporters have been protesting the poll results on the streets of the capital, Lilongwe.

On Tuesday, 7 million eligible Malawians went to the polls to elect a new president members of parliament, and councilors to govern the country for the next five years.

Chakwera and Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were front-runners in the hotly contested poll.

