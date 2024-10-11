Malawian President Chakwera has reportedly suffered a stroke, but this news has been received with celebrations by the Malawian people across the country who first thought he had died.

Reports suggest that about over 18 millions Malawians are not happy with Chakwera’s leadership style.

Some are pushing for the resignation of President Chakwera over a looming economic crisis resulting in fuel shortages, a scarcity of foreign exchange and increased grain prices.

Chakwera took office in 2020 after defeating DPP leader Peter Mutharika in a rerun election.

A government spokesperson once said pushing Chakwera to resign is unrealistic.