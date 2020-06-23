Police authorities in Zimbabwe have reported that two Malawian border jumpers who tested positive for Covid19 yesterday escaped from the Beitbridge Quarantine and Isolation Centre, bringing to four the number of escapees from the same Sadc country at the same Covid19 facility.

Only last month, two other Malawian nationals who had tested positive for the virus during profiling and screening at the facility in Zimbabwe’s border town also escaped.

The quarantine facility is housed at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Hotel.

“Two Malawian nationals escaped from NSSA Hotel after testing positive for Covid-19 virus. The cumulative number for escapees is now 184 while those arrested remain at 28,” said national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday.

“We continue to urge members of the public to report suspected escapees or those who are entering the country through undesignated entry points evading the Covid-19 screening process at their nearest police station or call 0242 70361 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197,” he said.

Nyathi also revealed that the latest incident has resulted in the tightening of security at the quarantine facility with the roping in of military, the Support Unit and Duty Uniform Branch (DUB).

Medical Director for Matabeleland South Province, Dr Chido Chikodzore yesterday implored on communities in the province to report any suspected escapees to authorities.

“Our Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic. We, however, need to work together as health and communities to ensure that Covid-19 is contained and manageable. We urge communities to report people who have absconded from quarantine and isolation centres,” Dr Chikodzore said.

