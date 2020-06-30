A cumulative number of 279 Zimbabweans have died from Malaria, with a total of 306 365 infections having been recorded since the beginning of the year.

National malaria coordinator, Dr Joseph Mberi said in April, the deaths stood at 201 with 185 585 cases countrywide.

The malaria peak season in Zimbabwe is between February and May when the mosquito population will be high, with most mosquito bites expected during that particular period, Dr Mberi revealed.

“The numbers are 279 deaths and 306 365 so far up from 201 in April. They are expected to increase from January to May as that is the peak period. We also had the Covid-19 coincidence this year and we were hit during the first quarter — our peak as a country,” Dr Mberi said

He also bemoaned the long distances traveled by those in the rural areas to access medical treatment as an impediment for most Zimbabweans in fighting malaria.

state media