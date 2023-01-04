The 2023 legal year will officially commence on Monday next week with Chief Justice Luke Malaba expected to deliver a keynote address.

The ceremony will take place at the Constitutional Court in the capital.

This will give an overview of the country’s legal calendar and how the administration of justice is set to be conducted.

Some of the activities:

COURT CALENDAR 2023

Supreme COURT CALENDAR 2023 First Term: 9th January, 2023 to 31st March, 2023 Easter Vacation: 1st April, 2023 to 7th May, 2023 Second Term: 8th May, 2023 to 28th July, 2023 Mid-Year Vacation: 29th July, 2023 to 10th September, 2023.

Third Term: 11th September, 2023 to 1st December, 2023 Christmas Vacation: 2nd December, 2023 to 7th January, 2024.

Supreme COURT CIRCUITS

2023 First Circuit Bulawayo: 20th March, 2023 to 24th March, 2023 Second Circuit Bulawayo: 17th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023 Third Circuit Bulawayo: 20th November, 2023 to 24th November, 2023.

High COURT CALENDAR 2023 First Term: 9th January, 2023 to 31st March, 2023 Easter Vacation: 1st April, 2023 to 7th May, 2023 Second Term: 8th May, 2023 to 28th July, 2023 Mid-Year Vacation: 29th July, 2023 to 10th September, 2023

Third Term: 11th September, 2023 to 1st December, 2023 Christmas Vacation: 2nd December, 2023 to 7th January, 2024 labour COURT CIRCUITS 2023 First Circuit Gweru: 23rd January, 2023 to 3rd February, 2023 Hwange: 6th March, 2023 to 17th March, 2023 Second Circuit Gweru: 15th May, 2023 to 26th May, 2023 Hwange: 26th June, 2023 to 7th July, 2023

Third Circuit Gweru: 18th September, 2023 to 29th September, 2023 Hwange: 9th October, 2023 to 20th October, 2023 DEPOSIT PROTECTION CORPORATION (DPC) _______ Invitation to Domestic Competitive Bidding _______

The Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) invites reputable Service providers registered with the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) to participate in the below tender: Tender number DPC DCB 04/2022. Provision of legal services. Closing date: 30th September, 2022.

Interested and eligible bidders may obtain further information from DPC Procurement Management Unit, Procurement Office, Evelyn House, 26, Leonid Brezhnev Street, Harare, Zimbabwe, Telephone: +263 242 250 900/1: E-mail: [email protected]

Details of the tender shall be contained in the bidding document obtainable by interested bidders for free upon request via email: [email protected] For any enquiries regarding the advertised tender, you can contact the Procurement Management Unit via email on [email protected]

Bids must be enclosed in a sealed envelope and endorsed on the outside with the advertised tender number, tender description and closing date.

Bids must be delivered and deposited in a tender box situated at Evelyn House, 26, Leonid Brezhnev Street/cnr Blakiston Street, Harare, addressed to: The Accounting Officer, Deposit Protection Corporation, Evelyn House, 26, Leonid Brezhnev Street/Cnr Blakiston Street, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Bids will be opened in the presence of representatives of the bidders who choose to attend the bid opening on the date and time of tender closing at the above mentioned offices.

Tenders, which are not received by 1000 hours on the closing date, whether by hand or post, will be treated as late tenders and will be rejected.

