Makhurane family rejects Heroes Acre, ED-Zanu PF burial, Late NUST VC to be buried in Gwanda

The family of national hero Professor Phinias Makhurane has snubbed a National Heroes Acre burial, insisting instead on interring him at his rural home in the Gungwe area of Gwanda.

The Zanu PF politburo, which has claimed for itself the entitlement of choosing national heroes, bestowed the academic with the honour following a meeting of its politburo on Wednesday night.

But in a surprise announcement on Friday, Makhurane’s family said it would honour his wish to be buried alongside his ancestors in Gungwe, his rural home.

Joshua Mpofu, the family spokesman, said they were honoured that Prof Makhurane – the founding Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology (NUST), had been recognised as a national hero, put they had politely told the government that his wish was to be laid to rest in Gwanda.

Melusi Matshiya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage which oversees heroes’ burials said they had shifted their planning to Gwanda as per the wishes of the family.

Makhurane, who died aged 79, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

zimlive