South African musician Makhadzi was reportedly arrested and ‘jailed’ in Botswana over unpaid debts and a string of no-shows

The Ma gear musician reportedly breached a contract after leaving three shows stranded at the eleventh hour. In September, Makhadzi had been booked to perform at three concerts: Maun Carnival on the 29th, The People’s Festival in Palapye, and Kumnandi Ekhaya Music Fest in Thamaga; both on Independence Day on the 30th.

This was after she ditched a Gantsi show in July for a gig in the United Kingdom. Now reports indicate that Botswana court sheriffs are lined up to throw Makhadzi behind bars for her P500k+ debt.

According to entertainment reporter Daniel Dk Kenosi, Makhadzi accumulated the debt from the three shows she missed during Botswana’s independence.

Apart from the debt from the three shows, Kenosi said the Limpopo-born musician also owes DC Tours/Hotels P160k for accommodation that was provided when she hosted her One woman show in Botswana.

As per the report, Makhadzi agreed to perform in Botswana in Maun on 29 December 2022 and 9 April 2023 for a show she failed to show up for earlier this year. By agreeing to the terms of the documents, Makhadzi reportedly avoided a 90-day stay in prison.

Makhadzi was allegedly paid R954,529.46 to perform two shows in Botswana but failed to show up. The High Court in Botswana ordered Makhadzi to perform two shows at Maun Sports Complex. If she fails to show up, the promoter can institute a warrant for her arrest.

“The above shows are to beth be held in Maun at the venue Maun Sports Complex on the 29th of December 2022 and the 09th of April 2023 respectively. The Respondent/Defendant shall only bear the costs of travel and accommodation (all travel logistics) of the first show of the 29th of December 2022. I any of the demands are not paid as agreed, the Plaintiff shall enforce its writs and warrants,” part of the court document reads.

In response, Makhadzi denied the report that she had been arrested. She also denied receiving any papers or court documents. On her official Facebook page, Makhadzi is promoting a Ladies’ Night show on Thursday at Cabal Villa the same day she is allegedly supposed to be in Botswana performing her first show.

“I can see allegations of me being arrested, to all my fans please stop entertaining the lies, no Police came to arrest me, and I haven’t received any papers. I am safe and free as iam speaking now, I am eating my Christmas at rehearsals room, preparing for my show for tomorrow 26 DECEMBER at GIYANI STADIUM. Please come support me,” Makhadzi said.

