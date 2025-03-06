Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei has implored fellow Zimbabweans to ignore what he calls Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s nonsense prophetic challenge.

He says before the dramatic video where he challenged prophets, Makandiwa had done another one denouncing President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Maswerasei adds that all this was pre-planned to hoodwink masses into paying attention to his prophetic challenge nonsense.

He says this is psychological game for public to be dunked in the charade – first denounce ED.

“Dear Zimbabwe | Ignore these counter-intelligent sideshows crafted to divert your attention from the most important issue.

“The failed, petrified, naked, cornered & desperate Emperor had to find something to get you hooked onto. Murikuitiswa – the pressure was becoming unbearable.

“Makandiwa is a direct beneficiary of the second-hand Republic there is no way he would afford to turn against Emmerson Mnangagwa lest he wakes up with a burnt house and closed church.

“They were gathered, paid & asked create something to diffuse public attention RE: Geza & Mhlanga,” he says.

Makandiwa, the United Family International Church founder, recently issued a bold challenge, inviting prophets, sangomas (traditional healers), and spiritualists to publicly demonstrate their supernatural prowess.

To win, participants must correctly identify the object(s) he places in his pocket.

As a reward, he has pledged a staggering US$1 million (R18.3 million) to anyone who succeeds.

Extending beyond Zimbabwe, the challenge has been opened to spiritualists from Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

The challenge is scheduled to take place this Sunday, with registration closing on Saturday.

Zwnews