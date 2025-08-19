HARARE – A maid and gardener accused of staging a brazen US$80,000 theft from their employer’s Borrowdale home in Harare have been remanded in custody following their first court appearance.

Sarah Matemarunda, 59, and Milton Mudimu allegedly ripped out a wall-mounted digital safe from businessman Gift Mzilikazi’s bedroom before vanishing with cash, ammunition and travel documents.

The pair appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzayi at the weekend, but their bail hearing was postponed to Wednesday after the court cited a backlog of cases.

Prosecutors said Mzilikazi left for his farm at midday, returning the next day to discover his bedroom door unlocked and his safe gone. Inside had been US$80,400, R4,000, 300 Yuan, 200 Dirhams, 100 Rupees, £30, ammunition and passports.

Police later found the safe dumped in the boot of Mzilikazi’s son’s car, recovering passports and bullets.

Investigators tracked Matemarunda, who allegedly stashed part of the loot in her wardrobe. She reportedly surrendered US$12,391, R1,360, £10, 50 Rupees, 5 Dirhams and 100 Yuan before implicating Mudimu.

Mudimu was arrested in South Africa, where he had allegedly sneaked in illegally. He in turn accused Matemarunda and Mzilikazi’s relatives near the border of aiding the heist.

Both remain in custody pending their bail ruling on Wednesday.

Zimlive