COMEDIENE Cum musician Felistas Murata, better known as Mai Titi, has officially registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), under the film and digital category, marking a significant step in her artistic journey.

This formal recognition not only underscores her commitment to the local arts community but also highlights the importance of professionalising the creative industry in Zimbabwe.

During a meeting with NACZ, chief executive, Napoleon Nyanhi, Mai Titi received her registration certificate, a move that reinforces her role as a leading figure in the arts.

“Over the last six months, many artists have started formalising their craft through registration, granting them validity and viability in professional circles,” said Nyanhi.

Nyanhi said that registration offers artists legal recognition, access to Government support and opportunities for institutional partnerships — essential components that can elevate their careers.

“We are actively encouraging the Zimbabwean creative community to formalise their status by registering. We will then be providing professional development and network opportunities through participation in workshops, sector forums, and capacity-building initiatives that foster innovation and collaboration,” he said.

“Registration offers legal recognition and credibility which is crucial in a competitive industry where professional credibility can open doors to new opportunities.”

However, Mai Titi’s registration coincides with the exciting anticipation surrounding her debut Nollywood feature film, “Lost in Ashes’, set to premiere next month at Westgate Cinemas in Harare.

The film is a significant cross-cultural collaboration featuring a talented ensemble of Nigerian stars, including Mike Godson, Mike Ezuruonye, Chinyere Wilfred, Anita Joseph, Patrick Ezeike, and Joy.

Directed and executive produced by Mai Titi alongside Iyke Odife, the film draws heavily from her life experiences, blending personal narrative with professional ambition.

She said preparations are at an advanced stage and is happy with the support from Nigerian stars who have confirmed that they are coming for the premiere.

“Mike Godson has confirmed he is coming,” said Mai Titi as she shared a social media post by the Nigerian star confirming and marketing the event.

She said the premiere promises to be a glamorous event, complete with a red-carpet celebration that not only showcases the film, but also emphasises the importance of creative collaboration across African borders.

Mai Titi’s involvement in the production reflects her versatility as an artist and her dedication to elevating Zimbabwean stories on the international stage.

For Mai Titi, this moment is about more than her career; it represents a broader movement within Zimbabwe’s creative sector.

By registering with the NACZ, she sets a powerful example for fellow artists, encouraging them to formalise their status and reap the benefits that come with it.

