Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye is expected to hand down judgement in a case against VP Constantino Chiwenga’s ex wife, Marry Mubaiwa on 27 July 2022.

She is accused of assaulting her former housemaid.

The State closed its case on Thursday. Mubaiwa’s lawyer will file a written application for discharge on July 11.

She has been in and out of court on allegations of wanting to alter marriage terms on her husband’s back.

Many however viewed it as persecution by her powerful husband.

Zwnews