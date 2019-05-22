Magistrate In Dock For Bashing, Kidnapping House Maid

In an incident that paints a negative picture, for the Judicial Service Commission, an Esigodini resident magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his maid using a belt before locking her in a room.

Muchemwa (35) of Hillcrest suburb in Bulawayo allegedly assaulted his maid, Ms Shaymore Musendekwa (20), allegedly at the instigation of his wife.

Prosecuting, Mr Thobelani Nyathi told the court that, Ms Musendekwa intended to bathe Muchemwa’s children and when they refused to comply, she told their mother, Mrs Petronella Muchemwa who reported the complainant to her husband through a phone call.

Mr Nyathi said the accused person arrived home shortly after 5PM and allegedly indiscriminately assaulted the complainant with a belt several times all over the body.

Three days later, the accused person ordered the victim to lock the gate to the house before she handed over the keys to him.

“A few minutes later the accused person unlocked the gate and went inside the house where the complainant was and ordered her not to attend to anyone visiting the house. He also ordered the complainant not to give anyone their residential address,” said Mr Nyathi.

He said Muchemwa locked the complainant inside the house and left with the keys.

According to the Chronicle the complainant then phoned her aunt, Ms Primrose Gwese, who in turn reported the matter to the police leading to Muchemwa’s arrest.

Muchemwa was remanded out of custody to today for ruling on the application for discharge.