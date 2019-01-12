Magistrate Guvamombe arrested for employing Saviour Kasukuwere, Supa Mandiwanzira

Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe was arrested yesterday on charges of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly offered work-related attachment to former Cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira at the Harare magistrates’ court.

The two former ministers are facing corruption-related charges at the same court and were offered the attachment as they are law students at the University of Zimbabwe, The Chief Magistrate spent the night in the cells at Rhodesville Police Station and is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

In addition to being arrested, the Chief Magistrate was also suspended from work for three months pending an investigation into the alleged misconduct.

According to the Herald, his decision to offer the two ministers attachment is said to have put the name of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the magistracy into disrepute.

theherald