Magaya miracles unravel, hospital exposes fake healing

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has dismissed as false and misleading reports that Prophet Walter Magaya healed a man suffering from a cancerous tumour.
The Hospital emphasised that the man had been treated there and that there was nothing spiritual about his healing.
In a rare statement, the Hospital said,
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals dismisses claims of spiritual healing of a severe scalp tumour by a local prophet
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals does not ordinarily respond to false media reports which involve issues to do with patient confidentially, a cardinal rule for clinicians.
However, as a socially responsible institution and acting in the best interest of the public, there are times the institution is compelled to clarify issues of public interest. It has come to our attention that there is a false media article on one of our patients, Mr Peter Manganda who had a severe scalp tumour on the head and was admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from 22 April 2019 to 7 May 2019, a period during which he underwent neurosurgery as well as plastic surgery by our Specialist Doctors.
Both surgical operations were very successful and doctors discharged the patient on 7 May 2019 after concluding that the patient was stable enough to go home. The pictures posted as having been taken after the anointed healing are actually in keeping with his state of discharge on 7 May 2019. We, therefore, find claims that the hospital failed to treat this patient but was healed by a prophet, to be highly misleading and likely to derail efforts of encouraging health-seeking behaviours among fellow Zimbabweans. This demoralizes clinical staff who go out of their way to give their best of knowledge and skill in serving their patients. Such deceptive articles are likely to cause unnecessary public despondence in the health delivery system and may cause unnecessary loss of life.
We wish to give credit to the hospital staff and to the neurosurgical and plastics teams for the job well-done.
