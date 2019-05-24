PHD church members caught pants down in Kwekwe

A distraught Kwekwe man who attends Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries has taken his churchmate to court demanding adultery damages after he caught him red-handed in bed with his wife.

B-Metro reports that Taurai Mutoti caught his wife Naomi Utete redhanded in Simon Mutemeri’s bed after she had lied that she was going for a praise and worship practice session at church. All three people in the saga are members of Prophet Walter Magaya’s PHD Ministries, Kwekwe.

In his court papers, Taurai says:

I went to his house at the Amaveni Flats after I was told that my wife was seen visiting him. I approached his bedroom window since it was open and I pulled the curtain and was shocked to see both of them naked — stark naked. I was shocked and I have been hearing stories about the two. …I went berserk because I was angered by what I saw. Police had to intervene and begged me to be calm. We were taken to the police camp where our matter was heard.

Taurai wants Simon to compensate him for the adultery arguing that he is still in love with his wife and that nothing is going to come between them.

Kwekwe magistrate Vimbai Mtukwa who presided over the matter postponed it to 28 May.

statemedia