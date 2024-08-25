Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume attended Hebert Chitepo School and is bootlicking President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (ED) to avoid arrest, says Children of War Veterans Association (COZVWA).

According to COZVWA the commission that was appointed by ED established serious corruption cases against him and the council.

It is reported the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has already prepared dockets which await ED approval for council desolvantment.

COZVWA says Mafume is involved in Harare city council lighting tender which involves Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who are currently in detention.

COZVWA writes: 4) He is corruptly grabbing commercial and residential stands from council paying ZIG and resale them in USD$ at a higher price.

5) He is involved on inflicting prices of Water treating chemicals which council import.

The council ICT billing system is now old to contain all council transactions, so Mafume is deliberately using this old system where they use estimations giving them access to loot from the council funds.

