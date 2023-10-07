Police in Mutare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a self proclaimed prophetess, only identified as Madzimai Getrude, who is being sought in connection with a case of kidnapping a baby.

According to police, the incident occurred at a shrine near Mutare Teachers College on 06/10/23.

The suspect went away with the complainant’s baby after sending her to find some herbs which were to be allegedly used to heal the baby who was not feeling well.

The police is therefore calling anyone with information to report to any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews