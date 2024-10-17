A 40 year old man from Chikanga, in Mutare Tendai Chikowore was arraigned before the Mutare Magistrates Court facing rape charges.

The court heard that on 6 July 2024, the complaint (31) went to the accused’s shrine seeking spiritual guidance.

She was told she needs cleansing and was given so water to bath. The accused went on to rape her.

She tried to scream for help, but the accused ordered her voice to go mute and she lost her voice.

When making the police report, the complaint could not speak and to write down what happened.

After his arrest, the accused performed some rituals and the complaint regained her voice.

Zwnews