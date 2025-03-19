Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira has posted a vote of thanks to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for presenting him with the Africa Inheritance Hall of Faith plaque.

The plaque presented to Madzibaba Moses by President Mnangagwa recently was for the Apostolic Church’s commitment to spreading the word of God.

The plaque will be placed on the walls of the “Africa Hall of Faith” in Bethlehem, Palestine, the official birthplace of Jesus Christ.

The commemorative plaque was delivered to the national executive chairperson for Vapostori and MaZion for ED, Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira.

Madzibaba Gwasarira is the first person to bring apostolic sect churches together in pursuit of religious patriotism and defending the gains of the liberation struggle.